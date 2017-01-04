Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,498,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287,720 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $183,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,219,000 after buying an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,849,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,536,000 after buying an additional 853,186 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2,998.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 758,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,767,000 after buying an additional 733,998 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $91,932,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,898,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) opened at 118.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.03 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post $6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 24,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $3,079,730.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,200.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Skolds bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

