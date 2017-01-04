Ennis, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (EBF)

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) opened at 17.85 on Wednesday. Ennis has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $458.26 million, a PE ratio of 1190.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Keith S. Walters sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $61,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 277,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith S. Walters sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 311,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,754.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of business forms, other business products and apparel to customers primarily located in the United States. The Company operates through two business segments: Print and Apparel. The Print Segment is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers.

