Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) PT Set at $57.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given a $57.00 target price by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energizer Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Energizer Holdings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) opened at 46.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.49. Energizer Holdings has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $53.41.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Energizer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 766.09% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business earned $432.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from Energizer Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Energizer Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the second quarter worth $21,831,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 11.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings by 1,757.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 135,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings during the third quarter worth $33,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer Holdings

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

