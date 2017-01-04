Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) is MPM Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

MPM Asset Management LLC held its stake in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,121,447 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Endologix comprises 4.7% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MPM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Endologix were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter worth $128,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Endologix during the second quarter worth $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Endologix by 15.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endologix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Endologix by 51.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period.

Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) traded up 4.99% on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 2,410,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Endologix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s market cap is $478.78 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Endologix had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a negative return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endologix, Inc. will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

In other Endologix news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,193.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Guido J. Neels bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices for the treatment of aortic disorders. The Company’s products are intended for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). The AAA products are built on one of two platforms, including traditional minimally invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) or endovascular sealing (EVAS), its solution for sealing the aneurysm sac while maintaining blood flow through two blood flow lumens.

