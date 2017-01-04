Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $25,461,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $25,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 70.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded up 0.08% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.00. 44,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $207.28. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its 200-day moving average is $180.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.64. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post $7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.60.

In other news, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $71,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Epstein sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $94,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MicroStrategy) is a provider of enterprise software platforms. The Company is engaged in providing enterprise analytics, mobile and security platforms. The Company’s MicroStrategy 10 consolidates analytics, mobility and security in a single integrated platform, available both as on-premises software and as a hosted service offering in MicroStrategy Secure Cloud.

