Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Crown Holdings by 11.1% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Crown Holdings by 747.1% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 155,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 137,458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Crown Holdings by 31.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in Crown Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded up 1.15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 568,422 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 91.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crown Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Crown Holdings Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

