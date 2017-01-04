Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Sells 1,130,444 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lowered its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,612,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130,444 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 3.718% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.435. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853,145 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company’s market cap is $4.94 billion. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company earned $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.48 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post ($1.33) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet in North America. The Company is a provider of offshore platform work over and drilling rigs. It conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services.

