Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Raises Stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Unifirst Corporation were worth $19,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Unifirst Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) traded down 3.72% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.60. 141,559 shares of the company traded hands. Unifirst Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.90 and a 52 week high of $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day moving average of $128.24.

Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Unifirst Corporation had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business earned $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifirst Corporation will post $5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Unifirst Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifirst Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of Unifirst Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $389,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Unifirst Corporation Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

