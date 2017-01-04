Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronics for Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Brean Capital set a $60.00 target price on Electronics for Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Electronics for Imaging in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) traded up 1.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 159,724 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.40. Electronics for Imaging has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Electronics for Imaging had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronics for Imaging will post $2.43 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/electronics-for-imaging-inc-efii-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts/1139931.html.

In other Electronics for Imaging news, Director Richard A. Kashnow sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guy Gecht sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $583,609.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,202,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP increased its position in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 28.6% in the third quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP now owns 507,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,849,000 after buying an additional 113,039 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 52,473 shares during the last quarter.

Electronics for Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc (EFI) is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Inkjet, Productivity Software and Fiery.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics for Imaging Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics for Imaging Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.