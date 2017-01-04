El Paso Electric Company (EE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “El Paso Electric Co is a public utility engaged in the generation, transmission & distribution of electricity in an area of west Texas & southern New Mexico. El Paso also serves wholesale customers in Texas, New Mexico, California & Mexico. El Paso owns or has significant ownership interests in five electrical generating facilities providing it with a total capacity of approximately 1,500 MW. El Paso serves residential, commercial, industrial & wholesale customers. El Paso distributes electricity to retail customers principally in El Paso, Texas & the City of Las Cruces, New Mexico “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of El Paso Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Paso Electric Company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) opened at 46.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.41. El Paso Electric Company has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. El Paso Electric Company had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $323.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that El Paso Electric Company will post $2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. El Paso Electric Company’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

In other El Paso Electric Company news, Director John Robert Brown sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $501,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 46.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after buying an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,222,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,186,000 after buying an additional 117,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of El Paso Electric Company by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

El Paso Electric Company Company Profile

El Paso Electric Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in an area of approximately 10,000 square miles in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The Company owns or has ownership interests in several electrical generating facilities providing it with a generating capability of over 2,055 Megawatts.

