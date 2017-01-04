Egalet Corporation (EGLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the developing and planning to commercialize proprietary, abuse-deterrent oral products for the treatment of pain and in other indications. Its principal product candidate consist of Egalet-001, is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral morphine formulation in development for the treatment of moderate to severe pain, Egalet-002, is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation in development for the treatment of moderate to severe pain and Egalet-003 which are in pre-clinical trials. Egalet Corporation is based in City of Westminster, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EGLT. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Egalet Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Egalet Corporation in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Egalet Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) traded up 2.01% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. 429,559 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $199.87 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. Egalet Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.20. Egalet Corporation had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a negative net margin of 251.79%. The business earned $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. Egalet Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Egalet Corporation will post ($3.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stan Musial sold 13,480 shares of Egalet Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $104,200.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Strobeck sold 8,700 shares of Egalet Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $67,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $298,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Egalet Corporation by 16.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Egalet Corporation during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Egalet Corporation by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Egalet Corporation during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Egalet Corporation during the second quarter valued at $180,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Egalet Corporation Company Profile

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

