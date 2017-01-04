Egalet Corporation (EGLT) CFO Sells $104,200.40 in Stock

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) CFO Stan Musial sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $104,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) traded up 2.01% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 429,559 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. The firm’s market cap is $199.87 million. Egalet Corporation has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.35.

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.20. The firm earned $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Egalet Corporation had a negative net margin of 251.79% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Egalet Corporation will post ($3.73) earnings per share for the current year.

EGLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Egalet Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Egalet Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Egalet Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Egalet Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 305.1% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 95,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 72,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Egalet Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,846 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Egalet Corporation Company Profile

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

