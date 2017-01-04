Dynegy Inc. (DYN) Bonds Drop 0.5% During Trading

An issue of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) bonds fell 0.5% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on January 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $93.75. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dynegy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dynegy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Dynegy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Dynegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.01 to $8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) opened at 8.29 on Wednesday. Dynegy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $972.36 million.

In other Dynegy news, insider Robert C. Flexon purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $102,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynegy by 153.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,867,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,431,000 after buying an additional 1,734,159 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dynegy by 140.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after buying an additional 1,543,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dynegy by 89.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,565,000 after buying an additional 1,462,853 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynegy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,359,000 after buying an additional 1,424,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Dynegy by 184.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,686,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,077,000 after buying an additional 1,093,300 shares in the last quarter.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

