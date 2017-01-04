DSAM Partners London Ltd Invests $12,312,000 in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,550,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,000. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. makes up about 2.7% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Insurance Co. TX boosted its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 4.0% in the second quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 152.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) traded up 0.76% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.96. 19,924,009 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.92.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.74 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

About Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

