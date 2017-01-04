DSAM Partners London Ltd Increases Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ingevity Corp accounts for about 1.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Ingevity Corp were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth $136,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth about $118,442,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth about $93,133,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth about $55,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Corp during the second quarter worth about $35,038,000.

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) traded up 1.81% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 223,940 shares of the stock were exchanged. Ingevity Corp has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41.

Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business earned $252 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “DSAM Partners London Ltd Increases Stake in Ingevity Corp (NGVT)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/dsam-partners-london-ltd-increases-stake-in-ingevity-corp-ngvt/1140178.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NGVT shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Ingevity Corp in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ingevity Corp Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Corp (NASDAQ:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.