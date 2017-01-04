DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $12,195,000 Position in Kite Pharma, Inc. (KITE)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lowered its stake in Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. Kite Pharma comprises approximately 2.7% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Kite Pharma were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Pharma during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 115.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 91.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in shares of Kite Pharma by 7.8% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE) traded up 6.59% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 997,989 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. Kite Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.14. The business earned $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Kite Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 994.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma, Inc. will post ($5.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KITE. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Vetr cut Kite Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.91 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Kite Pharma from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.34.

In other Kite Pharma news, COO Cynthia M. Butitta sold 10,000 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 1,500 shares of Kite Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $76,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,706.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to eradicate cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy (eACT), which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. It is conducting over four pivotal studies of its lead product candidate, KTE-C19, a CAR-based therapy.

