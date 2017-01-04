Diversified Real Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (DRA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Diversified Real Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:DRA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Diversified Real Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:DRA) traded up 0.63% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. Diversified Real Asset Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $17.73.

