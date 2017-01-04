Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (DMTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which focuses on developing novel, liver-directed gene therapy treatments for severe, rare genetic disorders. The company’s pipeline of programs includes DTX101, a lead gene therapy product candidate designed to deliver Factor IX, gene expression for hemophilia B; DTX301, a gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; DTX401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia, a disease that arises from a defect in glucose-6-phosphatase and DTX201, a gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia A, which are in different clinical trial stage. Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dimension Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dimension Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of Dimension Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMTX) opened at 4.50 on Tuesday. Dimension Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s market capitalization is $112.69 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Dimension Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimension Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,003,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimension Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dimension Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimension Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dimension Therapeutics Company Profile

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing therapeutic products for people living with rare diseases associated with the liver and caused by genetic mutations. It has programs for hemophilia B, hemophilia A, ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, and glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa).

