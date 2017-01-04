Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank AG

DZ Bank AG restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank AG from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank AG in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) opened at 18.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $25.41 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank AG by 12.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,688,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after buying an additional 511,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG during the second quarter worth $193,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 18.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG by 22.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank AG during the second quarter worth $4,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a global investment bank. The Bank is engaged in providing commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals.

