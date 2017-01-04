Dermira, Inc. (DERM) Receives “Reduce” Rating from SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Leerink Swann reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a positive rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) opened at 30.70 on Tuesday. Dermira has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm’s market cap is $1.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.72). Equities research analysts forecast that Dermira will post ($3.32) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dermira news, VP Christopher M. Griffith sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $42,125.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,184.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $75,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dermira by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,847,000 after buying an additional 921,800 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dermira by 79.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 1,101,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Dermira by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,325,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dermira by 47.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 304,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dermira during the third quarter valued at $22,977,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated therapies for dermatologic diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates that target unmet needs and market opportunities, such as Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), DRM04 and DRM01.

