Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSEMKT:DNN) opened at 0.5509 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The stock’s market cap is $293.86 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Denison Mines Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,538,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denison Mines Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 24,828 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its stake in Denison Mines Corp by 1,009.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 2,691,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,448,473 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Denison Mines Corp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 708,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter.

About Denison Mines Corp

Denison Mines Corp. is a uranium exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties, extraction, processing and selling of uranium. The Company operates in three segments: the Mining segment, the Environmental Services segment, and the Corporate and Other segment.

