DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Bond Prices Fall 1.1%

An issue of DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) bonds fell 1.1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 3.875% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $96.19 and was trading at $97.14 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

DPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBR & Co initiated coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream Partners, from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream Partners, has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) opened at 38.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57. DCP Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $39.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DCP Midstream Partners, by 34.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DCP Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream Partners, by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in DCP Midstream Partners, by 94.4% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Partners, Company Profile

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.

