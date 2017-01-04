Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Stephen M. King sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $2,506,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) traded up 2.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 706,461 shares of the stock were exchanged. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company earned $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post $2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) CEO Sells $2,506,050.00 in Stock” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play-ceo-sells-2506050-00-in-stock/1140149.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. RS Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. RS Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 599,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 18,294.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after buying an additional 642,493 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 78.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.