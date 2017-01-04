Datawatch Corporation (DWCH) Major Shareholder Purchases $42,190.72 in Stock

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH) major shareholder G2 Investment Partners Managem purchased 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

G2 Investment Partners Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, G2 Investment Partners Managem purchased 4,394 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $24,518.52.

On Tuesday, December 20th, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 32,807 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $184,375.34.

On Monday, December 12th, G2 Investment Partners Managem sold 13,829 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $86,707.83.

On Friday, December 9th, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 1,291 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $7,939.65.

On Thursday, December 8th, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 922 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,697.96.

On Tuesday, December 6th, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 29,134 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.70.

On Monday, December 5th, G2 Investment Partners Managem sold 124,248 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $752,942.88.

On Friday, December 2nd, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 48,441 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $293,552.46.

On Thursday, December 1st, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 251,606 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,486,991.46.

On Wednesday, November 30th, G2 Investment Partners Managem bought 91,318 shares of Datawatch Corporation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $559,779.34.

Shares of Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH) opened at 5.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $66.77 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Datawatch Corporation has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in Datawatch Corporation by 639.2% in the third quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 667,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 577,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Datawatch Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Datawatch Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in Datawatch Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Datawatch Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 30.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datawatch Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Datawatch Corporation Company Profile

Datawatch Corporation is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution and support of business computer software primarily for the self-service data preparation and visual data discovery markets. The Company also provides services, including implementation and support of its software products, as well as training on their use and administration.

