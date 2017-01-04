Danaher Corporation (DHR) PT Set at $84.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) received a $84.00 price objective from stock analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Vetr upgraded Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.69 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen and Company upgraded Danaher Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) opened at 78.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post $3.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/danaher-corporation-dhr-pt-set-at-84-00-by-rbc-capital-markets/1139368.html.

In other news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $2,878,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,366,829.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 20.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher Corporation during the second quarter valued at $5,050,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.