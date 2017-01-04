Dana Incorporated (DAN) Given Buy Rating at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, November 10th. FBR & Co downgraded Dana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on Dana and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) opened at 19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.59. Dana has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Dana had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post $1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dana by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,754,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,569,000 after buying an additional 211,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Dana by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,692,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,924,000 after buying an additional 336,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Dana by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,513,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,666,000 after buying an additional 117,801 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dana by 20.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,384,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,770,000 after buying an additional 581,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dana by 31.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,891,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,078,000 after buying an additional 686,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Inc, formerly Dana Holding Corporation, is a provider of high technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The Company offers its products to vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle and off-highway markets. The Company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Driveline Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies.

