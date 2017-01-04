CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cann

Cann restated their hold rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report published on Tuesday morning.

“We are changing our rating for CytomX, a high-quality development-stage, platform technology company with a strong management team and novel science, from Outperform to Perform, and removing our $22 price target. We anticipate CytomX will launch its first drug, CX-072, in 2023.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) opened at 10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock’s market cap is $389.87 million. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $379,574.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ix L.P. Canaan sold 86,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $962,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 165.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 253.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 146.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform. It uses its platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against a range of targets.

