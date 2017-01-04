CVR Partners, LP (UAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CVR Partners, an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $568,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners, by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners, by 70.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners, by 16.8% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners, by 108.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 504,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 261,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners, during the second quarter worth about $248,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVR Partners, (NYSE:UAN) traded down 0.16% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.32. 93,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. CVR Partners, has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $715.94 million, a P/E ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 1.70.

CVR Partners, (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. CVR Partners, had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Partners, will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Partners, Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP owns and operates nitrogen fertilizer business. The Company produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products. The Company operates through the United States segment. Its principal products are urea-ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia. The Company’s products are manufactured at its nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility in Coffeyville, Kansas, that utilizes a petroleum coke, or pet coke, gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer.

