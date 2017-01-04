Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) opened at 17.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Cutera has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Santilli sold 53,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $749,511.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,709.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Gollnick sold 17,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $304,717.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Cutera by 19.9% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cutera by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cutera by 23.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cutera by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers.

