Cummins Inc. (CMI) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC restated their underweight rating on shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. William Blair set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, September 12th. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) opened at 139.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.34. Cummins has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.43 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Cummins had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business earned $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post $7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $743,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marsha L. Hunt sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total transaction of $757,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,334.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,124,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,393,000 after buying an additional 34,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,599,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,407,000 after buying an additional 1,540,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,092,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,478,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,055,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,764,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 4.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,663,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after buying an additional 169,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc is a manufacturer of diesel engines. The Company operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Generation. Its Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive, agricultural and governmental equipment markets.

