Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) opened at 15.42 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The firm’s market capitalization is $509.01 million.

In other news, insider Vickie Anenberg sold 40,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $609,959.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,289,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 165,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,031,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 93,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 52.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,782,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 612,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc (CCRN) is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. Its nurse and allied staffing segment is engaged in providing traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing through its Cross Country Staffing brand, MSN, AHG, Mediscan and DirectEd brands.

