Coty Inc. (COTY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Coty, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes beauty products. The company’s operating division consists of Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional and OPI. Coty, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COTY. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.77.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) opened at 18.67 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.60 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 77.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post $0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 162.52%.

In related news, Director Lambertus J.H. Becht sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $60,115.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,548,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 49.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 134,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $458,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Coty by 22.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coty by 103.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc is a beauty company. The Company operates through four segments: Fragrances, Color Cosmetics, Skin & Body Care and Brazil Acquisition. Its fragrance products include a range of men’s and women’s products. Its fragrance brands include Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Davidoff, Chloe, Balenciaga, Beyonce, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Roberto Cavalli.

