Cott Corporation’s (COT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) in a research note released on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cott Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cott Corporation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cott Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cott Corporation in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $14.00 target price on Cott Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) opened at 11.36 on Tuesday. Cott Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.57 billion.

Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cott Corporation had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $885.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cott Corporation will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cott Corporation’s (COT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at RBC Capital Markets” was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/cott-corporations-cot-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-rbc-capital-markets/1139578.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Cott Corporation’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cott Corporation by 41.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 919,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 267,351 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,397,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cott Corporation by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cott Corporation by 14.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,819,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cott Corporation

Cott Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in production of beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners and distributors. The Company operates through four segments: DSS; Cott North America; Cott United Kingdom (Cott U.K.), and All Other, which includes its Mexico segment, Royal Crown International (RCI) segment and other miscellaneous expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Cott Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cott Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.