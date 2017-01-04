Conyers Park Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:CPAAU)

Conyers Park Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CPAAU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 11th. Conyers Park Acquisition Corp had issued 37,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Conyers Park Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAAU) opened at 11.00 on Wednesday. Conyers Park Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

About Conyers Park Acquisition Corp

Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on the consumer sector and consumer-related businesses.

