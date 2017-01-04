Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Upgraded by Bank of America Corporation to “Buy”

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STZ. RBC Capital Markets set a $181.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

Shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) opened at 154.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.46. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $130.23 and a 12-month high of $173.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $934,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer and wine the United States and Canada. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

