ConAgra Foods Inc. (CAG) Position Reduced by Emerald Acquisition Ltd.

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,233 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in ConAgra Foods were worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConAgra Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 18.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConAgra Foods by 71.7% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConAgra Foods during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConAgra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) traded down 1.96% on Wednesday, hitting $38.98. 2,058,242 shares of the stock were exchanged. ConAgra Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ConAgra Foods had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConAgra Foods Inc. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConAgra Foods’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of ConAgra Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of ConAgra Foods from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ConAgra Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ConAgra Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConAgra Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Conagra Brands, Inc, formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc, operates as a packaged food company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods. The Company sells branded and customized food products, as well as commercially branded foods. It also supplies vegetable, spice and grain products to a range of restaurants, foodservice operators and commercial customers.

