Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CUF.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

CUF.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

