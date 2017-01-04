Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,708,819 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 37,081,570 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,875,091 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,273,582.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $175,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $985,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 92.3% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 13.0% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 253,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 74,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) opened at 69.05 on Wednesday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.34 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.45.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm earned $21.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Comcast Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

