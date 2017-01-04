Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson set a $72.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear Company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/columbia-sportswear-company-colm-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages/1139461.html.

In other Columbia Sportswear Company news, Director Sarah Bany sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $314,067.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,579,136 shares in the company, valued at $93,753,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the second quarter worth about $6,368,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 134.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company by 46.2% in the second quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) opened at 57.00 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm earned $745.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.47 million. Columbia Sportswear Company had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post $2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company is an apparel and footwear company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, prAna and other brands. The Company’s geographic segments are the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.