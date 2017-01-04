Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $63.32 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded up 1.42% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,394 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm earned $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $37,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,243.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Malcolm Frank sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $36,410.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 94.5% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation by 1,207.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a provider of information technology (IT), consulting and business process services. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, which includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services; Healthcare, which includes healthcare providers and payers, as well as life sciences customers, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies; Manufacturing, Retail and Logistics, which includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers, as well as customers providing logistics services, and Other, which includes communications, manufacturing/retail/logistics, and high technology.

