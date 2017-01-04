Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Stake Held by Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. maintained its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,497 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Citrix Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $113,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 82.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,886 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) opened at 90.13 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The cloud computing company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $841.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

In related news, Director Murray J. Demo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $89,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Henshall sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $213,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,407 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc develops and sells products and services that enable delivery of applications and data over public, private or hybrid clouds or networks, to virtually any type of device. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Service Provider, and Mobility Apps. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider segment consists of Workspace Services and Delivery Networking products.

