Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays PLC

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) opened at 35.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 17.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post $1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $22,181,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $200,000. Dai Ichi Life Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $4,902,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company in the United States. The Company offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, institutions and companies. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Company’s Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses.

