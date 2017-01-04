Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Lowered by Trust Co

Trust Co lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.6% of Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $247,452,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,302,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,103,410,000 after buying an additional 6,634,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,188,718 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,845,725,000 after buying an additional 6,312,071 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 178.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,791,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $280,925,000 after buying an additional 6,278,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 74,322,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,132,300,000 after buying an additional 4,111,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded down 0.59% on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280,992 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.45 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

