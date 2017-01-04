Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Banced Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 20,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,254 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 29,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. First Western Capital Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,675,000 after buying an additional 119,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

