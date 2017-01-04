Cigna Corporation (CI) is Trillium Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Cigna Corporation accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $23,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 26.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Genesee Valley Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,074,000. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 23.4% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded down 0.53% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,191 shares. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.51. Cigna Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm earned $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corporation will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Cigna Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 58,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $7,358,043.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,398,984.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation Company Profile

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, Other Operations and Corporate.

