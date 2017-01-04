China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Telecom Corp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Telecom Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of China Telecom Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom Corp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of China Telecom Corp (NYSE:CHA) opened at 46.93 on Tuesday. China Telecom Corp has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in China Telecom Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in China Telecom Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Telecom Corp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in China Telecom Corp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
China Telecom Corp Company Profile
China Telecom Corporation Limited is an integrated information service provider in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including wireline voice services, mobile voice services, Internet access services, value-added services, integrated information application services, telecommunications network resource services and lease of network equipment and other related services.
