Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 143,745 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,745 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International Corporation were worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 73.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 14.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,523,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 632,268 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 1,127,628 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.16. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old Republic International Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 143,745 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (ORI)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/chicago-equity-partners-llc-sells-143745-shares-of-old-republic-international-corporation-ori/1140002.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Mieghem Dennis P. Van acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $33,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,886. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.