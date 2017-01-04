Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up approximately 0.8% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $28,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 25.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 176,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,005,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in SunTrust Banks by 103.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) traded up 1.28% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,220 shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/04/chicago-equity-partners-llc-increases-position-in-suntrust-banks-inc-sti/1139871.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STI. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Standpoint Research downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

In other news, insider Susan S. Johnson sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $36,190.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,744.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Panther sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $42,915.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.