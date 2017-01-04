Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cheniere Energy, Inc. is a Houston-based energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas related businesses. The company owns and operates the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana through its 57.9% ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Ticker: CQP), which is a publicly traded partnership that the company created in 2007. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal is located on the Sabine Pass deep water shipping channel less than four miles from the Gulf Coast. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) opened at 42.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.69 billion. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $465.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 604.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post ($2.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Samuel J. Merksamer bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $480,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,811.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $209,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,315.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business and LNG and natural gas marketing business The Company owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana through its ownership interest in and management agreements with Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

