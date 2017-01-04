Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) opened at 21.25 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $439.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business earned $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 723,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 107,608 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

